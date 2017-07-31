Masked Men Attacked Tourist Bus in Barcelona

Masked men have broken the windows and cracked the tires on a bus with tourists in Barcelona. The group has sprayed the vehicle with inscriptions after it stopped at the Nou Camp stadium in the city, Metro reported, quoted by Focus.

Passengers, including families with young children, thought they were victims of a terrorist attack, but responsibility for the act was taken over by Arran, a youth Marxist organization. The group has posted photos of the attack on the internet. A spokesman for Arran pointed out that this was an act of self-defense against the transformation of the country into an "amusement park", of which only a small group of financial interests could benefit.

The band has sprayed the inscriptions "Tourism kills neighborhoods" on the bus. Urban authorities describe what happened as an "isolated incident." No one was detained.

In a distributed message, Arran says tourism "destroys the territory and condemns the working class to poverty," says NOW. "The current tourist model makes peple suffer in all Catalan lands destroying the working class's ability to live dignified. We act as a legitimate defense against the model that wants to turn us into slaves and the country into an attraction park, which only benefits bourgeoisie and capital, "the communist organization said. The tourist advisor of Catalan capital Agustsi Colom described the attack as" a single case "Which does not express the attitude of local people to tourism.

But this is only one of the actions against tourism, recalls BGNews. Last week, Arran held a similar action in Palma de Mallorca (the Balearic Islands), and in Valencia, members of the group symbolically occupied apartments to demonstrate their illicit provision to tourists. The ultimate leftist youth organization, Arran, appeared in 2012, and was involved in a number of loud actions linked to Catalonia's request for independence. In March, activists attacked the Catalonian branch of the ruling People's Party in Barcelona, and broke the Barcelona Stock Exchange. The aim of both actions was to reach a referendum on the independence of the region.