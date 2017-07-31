Macedonia, Bulgaria Set to Sign Historic Friendship Treaty

Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and his Bulgarian counterpart, Boyko Borissov, will sign a historic friendship treaty in the Macedonian capital of Skopje on Tuesday that aims to leave behind historic differences aside and focus on future cooperation, reported Balkan Insight.



The occasion, deemed historic by observers in both countries, will be accompanied by much symbolism as well.



In Skopje, Borissov and Zaev will lay flowers at the tomb of the Ottoman-era revolutionary Goce Delcev, a historic figure that both countries revere as a national hero.



Both countries will also now say they have no territorial claims against each other. Both countries also pledge to protect the rights of the other country's nationals living on their soil – not to interfere in the other's domestic affairs.



They both pledge to abide by international standards when it comes to respect for human rights.



The treaty puts a focus on cooperation in the fields of economy, infrastructure and culture, envisaging the formation of a joint work group that will meet at least once a year to discuss ways to improve cooperation.



For its part, Bulgaria has promised to wholeheartedly support Macedonia's aspirations to join NATO and the EU.

~

Skopje hopes that Sofia will be a staunch advocate for Macedonia when Bulgaria assumes the Presidency of the Council of the EU in January 2018.