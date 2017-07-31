26 Migrants were Found in Refrigerator Truck in France

26 Migrants were Found in Refrigerator Truck in France

In a refrigerated truck found not far from the northern French city of Dunkerque, 26 migrants were found. Migrants were hiding in a cold room, intending to reach the UK, informs Deutsche Welle, cited by SEGA. 

On Saturday, the port terminal guard paid attention to a parked truck and called for firefighters who also serve as rescue service in France. The arrived and found 26 people in the refrigerator truck with symptoms of overcooling. Among them was a 2-year-old child from Iraq. They all were taken to Dunkerque's hospital.

