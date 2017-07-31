Lufthansa Representative Commented about the Bulgarian Baby Born on an Airplane

"In Lufthansa we are very proud, this is an incredible and very emotional moment that happens very rarely." This was announced on bTV by the representative of the German airline for Bulgaria, Albania, Macedonia and Kosovo Alexandr Tolvet on the occasion of the birth of Bulgarian Nikolay aboard their plane.

The baby was born at 12,000 meters above sea level on 26 July, over the waters of the North Atlantic Ocean. The child will be of Bulgarian nationality, the place of birth will not be a city, but the geographical coordinates - 49 degrees north latitude and 21 degrees west longitude.

"A unique passport, a unique child," said Tolvet, who added that Nicolas was the 11th child born on a Lufthansa plane.

At the moment the passengers found out that they were having a baby born, the back of the plane had been emptied and the people with medical education were called to help, and there was medical equipment on board.

"The crews are trained for birth on board. Their preparation is great. Every year, crews go to a first-aid refresher course, one of the topics is precisely how to help a mother give birth, "Tolvet explained.

Statistically, every flight has doctors - there were three. The crew itself is also trained to cope, stressed the airline's representative.

"We are currently discussing what to do about Nicholas, we want to be something very special - to do something for his life and future, not just to fly for free," Tolvet added.