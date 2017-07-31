Leader of the Opposition in Venezuela was Killed

One of the leaders of the opposition in Venezuela was killed on Sunday morning local time in a demonstration against the Constitutional Assembly elections. The incident took place several hours before the vote to elect members of the disputed institution, AFP reported, citing a statement from the prosecutor's office.

30-year-old Ricardo Campos was shot in Kumana, in the northeastern state of Sucre. The circumstances surrounding the murder have not been disclosed. Hours later, at least four police officers were injured in the capital, Caracas, during another protest against the election. The incident happened after a bomb was thrown against a police motorcycle convoy. There are also injured civilian citizens, and seven motorcycles have been burned.

Earlier, it was reported that the candidate for the Constitutional Assembly, lawyer Jose Felix Pineda, was killed on Saturday night in Bolivar. Armed men invaded his home and fired several times. The prosecution has ordered a check. Critics say the Constitutional Assembly elections – with the purpose to rewrite the constitution - may lead to a dictatorship, DPA reported. The opposition called for a boycott of the vote and refused to raise candidates. However, President Nicholas Maduro, despite the opposition's and foreign leaders calls to cancel the election, has not retreated. For the last four months of protests and clashes between protesters and security forces in Venezuela - 113 people were killed and nearly 2,000 were injured. Nine people have been killed in the last 24 hours. One of the last victims is a 19-year-old boy killed in a protest demonstration in Merida. The opposition called for protests on Wednesday against the Constitutional Assembly.

"We do not recognize this fake process, it does not exist for us," said opposition leader Enrique Capriles. He called for a procession against "slaughter" and "election fraud". President Nicholas Maduro got into awkward situation yesterday as he tried to vote his e-card was not recognized by an e-reader, DPA reported, quoted by bTV.