Minibuses without Drivers in Tallinn

World | July 31, 2017, Monday // 10:35| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Minibuses without Drivers in Tallinn e-estonia.com

Vans without drivers began to move from this weekend in the center of Tallinn as part of a pilot project launched on the occasion of the Estonian EU presidency, which runs until the end of the year, France's press quoted by Mediapool saying.

"About fifteen years ago, smartphones, electronic signatures, electric cars and cash dispensers in our supermarkets looked like science fiction," said Marten Kaewats, the new technology executive at the Estonian government. He stressed that the development of new technologies is of key importance for Estonia and Europe. Two minibuses, which can transport up to eight passengers, will travel for six days a week on a route in the city center. Passengers pay nothing for this trip. A guide will explain the technical aspects of the project to the passengers. 

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: self-driving, minibuses, Tallinn
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria