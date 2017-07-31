Minibuses without Drivers in Tallinn

Vans without drivers began to move from this weekend in the center of Tallinn as part of a pilot project launched on the occasion of the Estonian EU presidency, which runs until the end of the year, France's press quoted by Mediapool saying.

"About fifteen years ago, smartphones, electronic signatures, electric cars and cash dispensers in our supermarkets looked like science fiction," said Marten Kaewats, the new technology executive at the Estonian government. He stressed that the development of new technologies is of key importance for Estonia and Europe. Two minibuses, which can transport up to eight passengers, will travel for six days a week on a route in the city center. Passengers pay nothing for this trip. A guide will explain the technical aspects of the project to the passengers.