Switzerland Launched the Longest Pedestrian Suspension Bridge in the World

The longest hanging pedestrian bridge in the world was established in the Swiss canton of Vale, local media reported, cited by Mediapool. 

The length of the facility, which is called Charles Cuonen in honor of one of his sponsors, is 494 meters. Its width is 65 centimeters. The bridge is built 85 meters above the ground and connects the villages of Greene and Zermatt. For its construction, 730,000 Swiss francs (about $ 750,000) were spent. The facility offers magnificent views of the entire mountainous area around.

