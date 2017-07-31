Switzerland Launched the Longest Pedestrian Suspension Bridge in the World
World | July 31, 2017, Monday // 10:30| Views: | Comments: 0
Source: Twitter
World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The longest hanging pedestrian bridge in the world was established in the Swiss canton of Vale, local media reported, cited by Mediapool.
The length of the facility, which is called Charles Cuonen in honor of one of his sponsors, is 494 meters. Its width is 65 centimeters. The bridge is built 85 meters above the ground and connects the villages of Greene and Zermatt. For its construction, 730,000 Swiss francs (about $ 750,000) were spent. The facility offers magnificent views of the entire mountainous area around.
- » Kabul Attack: Gun Battle and Suicide Bombing in Afghan Capital
- » Mike Pence: 'Russian Aggression Greatest Threat to Baltic States'
- » Istanbul to Host Meeting of Ministers on Al-Aqsa Crisis
- » The Court in Brussels was Evacuated due to Bomb Threat
- » USD 1.6 Billion have been Allocated for Trump's Border Wall
- » A Bomber Exploded Outside the Iraqi Embassy Building in Kabul
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)