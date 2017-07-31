After 7 Years in Greek Prison an Innocent Bulgarian Returned Back Home

Late Sunday evening, from Greece, Ivo Bogdanov, the man who spent seven years in a Greek prison for a murder he did not commit, returned back to Bulgaria. The brothers Ivo and Constantine Bogdanovi from Montana were accused for the murder of a Polish citizen. Last year, it became clear that he died of natural death, reported NOVA TV.

His children almost don't remember him.

"Now, I am the happier person in the world" said Ivo Bogdanov, minutes after landing on Bulgarian land.



The story of Ivo Bogdanov begins with his departure for a Greek island. He works as a painter to help his family in Bulgaria. There he met the Polish citizen whom the authorities thought that Ivo Bogdanov and his brother Constantin killed.

The two brothers spent in the Greek prison nearly 7 years. The body of the victim was not found. Years later, it turns out that the man died of a natural death in a local hospital. His body is recognized by relatives.