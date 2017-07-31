Elevator with 18- Day-Old Baby Collapse in Sofia Subway

Bulgaria: Elevator with 18- Day-Old Baby Collapse in Sofia Subway epa/bgnes

 The elevator at Mladost 1 metro station collapsed while a family with their 18-day-old baby were in it. The incident is reported by the father Asen Stoilov, quoted by bTV.

Entering the elevator, it suddenly plunged to the ground from the 2nd floor.

''There was at least a meter and a half free fall in the shaft. Also, it was very stifling inside because  of the heat'', said the father.

''The policeman, instead of helping, began to explain to me that this was a technique and could break at any time and advised me to complain to the office of Metropolitan EAD'', he added. 

An investigation will be carried out to establish the reasons.

This is the latest in a series of incidents involving elevators in Bulgaria.

A woman died and another was heavily injured when their elevator collapsed in Sofia in August 2014.

A similar incident claimed the life of one man in Sofia's residential district Geo Milev in October 2014.

A month later a visitor at a hotel in Velingrad was heavily injured after falling in an elevatorshaft.

In 2015, a man died after falling from the 14th floor into an elevator shaft in Sofia's residential district Serdika.

