Ministry of Foreign Affairs: One Injured Bulgarian in 'Grey' Club Incident in Germany

A Bulgarian citizen was injured in the ''Gray'' club incident in the German town of Constance, Baden-Württemberg. This was announced minutes ago by the police in the city of the Consulate General of the Republic of Bulgaria in Munich, quoted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, quoted by bTV.

The German authorities have informed the Bulgarian Consulate that the Bulgarian was not injured in the shooting but after that, because of scare. The police did not want to give further information and data for the injured Bulgarian.

The Consulate General will continue to be in contact with local law enforcement authorities.

Our diplomats have been instructed by Sofia to provide maximum assistance to the victim and his relatives if needed.

Yesterday, two people have been killed and three seriously injured in a nightclub shooting in the German city of Constance, police say.

A man opened fire at about 04:30 (01:30 GMT) on Sunday, killing one person. The gunman was then shot and injured by police, and died later in hospital.

The attack unfolded at the Grey club in an industrial part of the city, on Max-Stromeyer-Strasse.

Police have ruled out a terrorist motive in the shooting.