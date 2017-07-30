India Seizes 1,500 kg of Heroin off the Coast of Gujarat

India has seized a vessel carrying about 1,500 kilograms of heroin worth 35 billion rupees (5.94 million) off the western state of Gujarat, a navy spokesperson said, quoted by Reuters.

Indian navy spokesman D.K.Sharma said in a statement this was their largest single haul of narcotics substances to date.

The vessel, which was intercepted off the coast of Gujarat, was brought to the coastal city of Porbandar on Sunday, the statement said.

 

