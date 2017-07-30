India Seizes 1,500 kg of Heroin off the Coast of Gujarat
World | July 30, 2017, Sunday // 16:20| Views: | Comments: 0
epa/bgnes
World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
India has seized a vessel carrying about 1,500 kilograms of heroin worth 35 billion rupees (5.94 million) off the western state of Gujarat, a navy spokesperson said, quoted by Reuters.
India has seized a vessel carrying about 1,500 kilograms of heroin worth 35 billion rupees (5.94 million) off the western state of Gujarat, a navy spokesperson said, quoted by Reuters.
Indian navy spokesman D.K.Sharma said in a statement this was their largest single haul of narcotics substances to date.
The vessel, which was intercepted off the coast of Gujarat, was brought to the coastal city of Porbandar on Sunday, the statement said.
- » Venezuela Votes on Constituent Assembly Amid Protests
- » German Nightclub Shooting: Two Dead
- » Australia Police 'Foil Terror Plot to Bring Down Plane'
- » Trump Threatens to End Insurance Payments if No Healthcare Bill
- » Hamburg Supermarket Attacker 'Was Known Islamist'
- » French Airlines Grounds Venezuela Flights Ahead of Controversial Vote
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)