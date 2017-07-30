Borisova Garden to Host 'Garden Bazaar of Arts' Today

Bulgaria: Borisova Garden to Host 'Garden Bazaar of Arts' Today pixabay.com

For another year, the 'Garden Bazaar of Arts' is opened for all Sofia citizens, this time the event is held in one of the most cool and pleasant places in the capital, Borisova Garden, BGNES reported.

''At the bazaar you can see many handmade accessories such as jewelery, necklaces, clothes, toys, scarves, hats, cards, bags and much more. We also have a children's workshop. We will be here all day. After 17:00, there will also be dances", said the organizers of the bazaar, the event will continue until 21:00.

The perfect place to meet friends or family walks during the hot Sunday. 

