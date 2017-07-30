Biggest Gaming Hall to be Open During 'Comic Con' Bulgaria

At Aniventure Comic Con will be built the largest gaming hall in Bulgaria. Every visitor will be able to join one of the dozens of tournaments in the most popular games in our country or just play freely in one of the zones and during the breaks he will be able to watch the battles of the best Bulgarian teams under CS: GO and League of Legends of the big Omen by HP scene, reported View Sofia.

The big news is that for the first time League of Legends will have its own event area in Bulgaria thanks to AOC, Logitech and Desktop.bg. The area will stretch over 300 square meters.

Different, original awards will win almost everyone who wants to play League of Legends.

In the nex playing area, the first national championship will be held in the Clash Royale mobile game with a prize fund of BGN 2000. Anyone wishing to participate have to register on www.clashroyale.bg

On the big stage in the two days tournaments will compete the best Bulgarian teams CS: GO and LoL for a prize of BGN 10 000 , provided by OMEN by HP.

The standard 2- day tickets for the festival will cost BGN 30 and you can buy it from OMV, The Mall, the National Palace of Culture and the Eventim.bg Ticket Center. Children up to 7 years old will enter the tournaments for free. Tickets will also be sold on site at the festival for BGN 35.