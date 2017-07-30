Plan: Radical Renovation of Borisova Garden

Society | July 30, 2017, Sunday // 12:45| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Plan: Radical Renovation of Borisova Garden pixabay.com/ and btv

Sofia  Municipality  is planning to renew Borisova Garden radically - ''Maimunarnika'' wil disappear, the Pioneer Station to become a sports center, the TV tower will have a panoramic playground, bTV reports.

On Lake Ariana, for example, there are many pavilions, pubs and advertising boards. The designers offer all this to disappear and only the old beer restaurant to be restored in its authentic form.

Without cars, no advertisements, no construction - as Borisova garden looked like years ago, this is one of the main future goals.

The movement of cars will be banned, but more than 600 parking places will be provided, and an underground car park with over 200 parking places will be built.

These are part of the reconstruction plans that, before becoming a reality, will have to be publicly debated. The debate will be held in the autumn, and until then the municipality and the architects will gather opinions and suggestions from the citizens.

 
Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Borisova Garden, Sofia Municipality, reconstruction
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria