Plan: Radical Renovation of Borisova Garden

Sofia Municipality is planning to renew Borisova Garden radically - ''Maimunarnika'' wil disappear, the Pioneer Station to become a sports center, the TV tower will have a panoramic playground, bTV reports.

On Lake Ariana, for example, there are many pavilions, pubs and advertising boards. The designers offer all this to disappear and only the old beer restaurant to be restored in its authentic form.

Without cars, no advertisements, no construction - as Borisova garden looked like years ago, this is one of the main future goals.

The movement of cars will be banned, but more than 600 parking places will be provided, and an underground car park with over 200 parking places will be built.

These are part of the reconstruction plans that, before becoming a reality, will have to be publicly debated. The debate will be held in the autumn, and until then the municipality and the architects will gather opinions and suggestions from the citizens.