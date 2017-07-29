Monument "1300 Years of Bulgaria" is Finally Dismantled

After many protests against its dismantling, the monument "1300 years of Bulgaria" was finally dismantled, a reporter at BGNES reported.

The figures which has been removed are going to be restored and preserved as exhibits at the National Museum of History.

After the demolition of the monument is finished and the terrain is cleared, the War Memorial of the First and the Sixth Infantry Regiment will be restored.

Novinite.com recalls: The decision of the Sofia Municipal Council to remove the monument"1300 years Bulgaria" in front of the National Palace of Culture dates back to 2014, but was repeatedly appealed to the court by its author. After many years of controversy over the remnants of the National Palace of Culture, Sofia Municipality began its abolition.

Against the demolition of the monument, the Union of Bulgarian Artists, the Union of Architects, the BSP-Sofia and dozens of citizens were announced. A protest was also held in June to protect the monument.