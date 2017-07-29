NSI: Total Producer Price Index in Industry in June 2017 Decreased by 0.2%

Total Producer Price Index in Industry in June 2017 decreased by 0.2% compared to the previous month. Lower prices were registered in the manufacturing by 0.3% and in the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply by 0.1%, while in the mining and quarrying industry the prices rose by 0.8%, says the data of the National Statistical Institute (NSI).



In the manufacturing , more significant prices decreases were seen in the printing and reproduction of recorded media by 0.7%, in the manufacture of wearing apparel and in the manufacture of other transport equipment by 0.4%, while prices increases were reported in the manufacture of wood and of products of wood and cork, except furniture by 0.9% and in the manufacture of paper and paper products by 0.7%.

Total Producer Price Index in June 2017 increased by 3.1% compared to the same month of 2016.

The prices rose in the mining and quarrying industry by 8.7%, in the manufacturing by 2.8% and in the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply by 3.0%. In the manufacturing more significant prices increases were seen in the manufacture of basic metals by 12.5%, in the manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers by 5.0% and in the manufacture of wood and of products of wood and cork, except furniture by 4.6%, while the producer prices fell in the manufacture of machinery and equipment by 0.3%.



Producer Price Index on Domestic Market in June 2017 decreased by 0.4% compared to the previous month. The domestic prices fell in the mining and quarrying industry by 2.1%, in the manufacturing by 0.4% and in the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply by 0.1%.



Producer Price Index on Domestic Market in June 2017 increased by 2.7% compared to the same month of 2016. The domestic prices rose in the mining and quarrying industry by 7.3%, in the manufacturing by 2.4% and in the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply by 2.8%. In the manufacturing compared to June 2016 the prices went up in the manufacture of basic metals by 9.9%, in the manufacture of chemicals and chemical products by 4.2% and in the manufacture of electrical equipment by 4.1%. The prices decreases were reported in the manufacture of leather and related products by 0.5% and in the manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products by 0.4%.



Producer Price Index on Non-domestic Market in June 2017 did not change compared to the previous month. In the manufacturing the non-domestic prices fell by 0.2%.