NSI: Total Producer Price Index in Industry in June 2017 Decreased by 0.2%

Business » INDUSTRY | July 29, 2017, Saturday // 12:31| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: NSI: Total Producer Price Index in Industry in June 2017 Decreased by 0.2% pixabay.com

Total Producer Price Index in Industry in June 2017 decreased by 0.2% compared to the previous month. Lower prices were registered in the manufacturing by 0.3% and in the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply by 0.1%, while in the mining and quarrying industry the prices rose by 0.8%, says the data of the National Statistical Institute (NSI).

In the manufacturing , more significant prices decreases were seen in the printing and reproduction of recorded media by 0.7%, in the manufacture of wearing apparel and in the manufacture of other transport equipment by 0.4%, while prices increases were reported in the manufacture of wood and of products of wood and cork, except furniture by 0.9% and in the manufacture of paper and paper products by 0.7%.

Total Producer Price Index in June 2017 increased by 3.1% compared to the same month of 2016.

The prices rose in the mining and quarrying industry by 8.7%, in the manufacturing by 2.8% and in the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply by 3.0%. In the manufacturing more significant prices increases were seen in the manufacture of basic metals by 12.5%, in the manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers by 5.0% and in the manufacture of wood and of products of wood and cork, except furniture by 4.6%, while the producer prices fell in the manufacture of machinery and equipment by 0.3%.

Producer Price Index on Domestic Market in June 2017 decreased by 0.4% compared to the previous month. The domestic prices fell in the mining and quarrying industry by 2.1%, in the manufacturing by 0.4% and in the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply by 0.1%. 

Producer Price Index on Domestic Market in June 2017 increased by 2.7% compared to the same month of 2016. The domestic prices rose in the mining and quarrying industry by 7.3%, in the manufacturing by 2.4% and in the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply by 2.8%. In the manufacturing compared to June 2016 the prices went up in the manufacture of basic metals by 9.9%, in the manufacture of chemicals and chemical products by 4.2% and in the manufacture of electrical equipment by 4.1%. The prices decreases were reported in the manufacture of leather and related products by 0.5% and in the manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products by 0.4%.

Producer Price Index on Non-domestic Market in June 2017 did not change compared to the previous month. In the manufacturing the non-domestic prices fell by 0.2%.

Industry » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Total Producer Price Index in Industry, domestic, non-domestic, prices, National Statistical Institute, NSI
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria