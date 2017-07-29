Second Bulgarian Woman Detained For Terrorism is Released

According to information from the operational headquarters, under the direction of Ambassador Nadezhda Neynsky, Bulgarian citizen detained in Turkey M. J. A. has been released from detention. She was banned from leaving the country. She is accused of "propaganda of terrorist organizations", reported BGNES.

The Istanbul Consulate General in Istanbul and our embassy in Ankara continue to operate the operational headquarters under the direction of Ambassador Nadezhda Neynsky. The two missions are in constant contact with the local authorities as well as with the parents of the Bulgarian citizen. Diplomats provide also the necessary assistance.

Yesterday, the Turkish authorities released one of the two Bulgarian women detained in the Turkish resort of Didim.

Few days ago, it became clear that two Bulgarian women and a British citizen were arrested in the Turkish resort Didim on suspicions that they belonged to the People’s Protection Units ( the YPC armed wing of the Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYYD), Son Dakika agency informs.

The Bulgarians were mother and daughter. It became clear during the interrogations that the daughter studied law in the Netherlands and Great Britain and at the end of 2015 acquainted with the British national in the social networks.

The British man confessed that in 2015 he worked as a medic for 3 months in Syria where he completed military training on a training ground of the Kurdish rebels of YPG, but did not take part in any battles.

According to the Haberler.com web site, the two detained women are ethnic Turks.

The Bulgarian Foreign Ministry confirmed that a Bulgarian citizen received a call from our Bulgarian embassy that during their summer break, his wife and daughter were detainedby the Turkish police in Aydin.