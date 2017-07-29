Uniformed Duty Staff at Sofia Central Prison to be Increased During the Weekends
Society | July 29, 2017, Saturday // 11:14| Views: | Comments: 0
pixabay.com
Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The uniformed duty staff at Sofia Prison will be increased on weekends after yesterday there was a beating between prisoners, the General Directorate of Execution of Penalties (DGIN) announced, quoted by BGNES.
The uniformed duty staff at Sofia Prison will be increased on weekends after yesterday there was a beating between prisoners, the General Directorate of Execution of Penalties (DGIN) announced, quoted by BGNES.
The situation has been controlled in time and the participants in the beating are immediately handed over to a duty public prosecutor.
- » Hot Water Stops in East Sofia from August 30 to September 11
- » NIMH: Still Rainy in East Bulgaria
- » Varna Will Host the Largest Open-Air Bookstore in Bulgaria
- » Protest Аgainst the Construction of the Sea Garden in Obzor Continue
- » Bus with Russsian Tourists Engulfed in Flames on the Road
- » Signal May be From 1st 'Exomoon'
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)