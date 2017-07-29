Uniformed Duty Staff at Sofia Central Prison to be Increased During the Weekends

The uniformed duty staff at Sofia Prison will be increased on weekends after yesterday there was a beating between prisoners, the General Directorate of Execution of Penalties (DGIN) announced, quoted by BGNES.

The situation has been controlled in time and the participants in the beating are immediately handed over to a duty public prosecutor.

