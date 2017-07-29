French Airlines Grounds Venezuela Flights Ahead of Controversial Vote

Air France halted flights to Venezuela ahead of a legislative vote that has led to violent protests across the country, reported SputnikNews.

French flag carrier Air France on Friday halted flights to Venezuela ahead of a legislative vote that has led to violent protests across the country.

An election to the constituent assembly has been called for this Sunday. The 545-seat legislature will have the power to rewrite the constitution.

President Nicolas Maduro said this would bring peace to the South American country, but his opponents fear it will allow him to bypass the opposition-controlled parliament.

More than 110 people have died in demonstrations that erupted nationwide after opposition leaders called their supporters to the streets in early April.

The state prosecutor’s office said late on Friday 18-year-old Gustavo Villamizar had become the latest victim of protest violence. He was lethally shot at a rally in San Cristobal, the capital of the western Tachira state.