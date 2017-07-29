French Airlines Grounds Venezuela Flights Ahead of Controversial Vote
Air France halted flights to Venezuela ahead of a legislative vote that has led to violent protests across the country, reported SputnikNews.
French flag carrier Air France on Friday halted flights to Venezuela ahead of a legislative vote that has led to violent protests across the country.
An election to the constituent assembly has been called for this Sunday. The 545-seat legislature will have the power to rewrite the constitution.
President Nicolas Maduro said this would bring peace to the South American country, but his opponents fear it will allow him to bypass the opposition-controlled parliament.
More than 110 people have died in demonstrations that erupted nationwide after opposition leaders called their supporters to the streets in early April.
The state prosecutor’s office said late on Friday 18-year-old Gustavo Villamizar had become the latest victim of protest violence. He was lethally shot at a rally in San Cristobal, the capital of the western Tachira state.
- » Brexit Transition Must End by 2022
- » In Spite of EU Protests, US Senate Slaps New Sanctions on Russia
- » British Immigration Minister Says UK Borders Will Close to EU Workers After Brexit
- » France to Conduct Asylum Seeker Checks in Libya
- » 10,000 Evacuated Over New Wldfire in France
- » EU Threatens to Block Brexit Talks Over Plans for Police Checks on Citizens Who Hope to Remain in Britain