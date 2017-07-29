Bulgarian Socialists Hold Traditional Mount Buzludzha Fest

Members and followers of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) are holding Saturday their traditional meeting at Mount Buzludzha.

This year they celebrate the 126th anniversary of the Socialist Movement in Bulgaria and the Day of BSP. Security measures are more tense than ever.

The official launch of Buzludzha 2017 is scheduled for 10:00 am.

A concert featuring Bulgarian pop stars and dance troupes will take place.

"BSP will demonstrate its status after the parliamentary elections, namely, that the party preserves its positions, and has become the largest opposition force in the National Assembly and is the only possibility for Boyko Borisov's government to be corrected," the member of BSP and Deputy Chairman of the National Assembly Valery Zhablyanov told journalists, quoted by bTV.

In 1891 on Mount Buzludzha the foundations of the Socialist Movement in Bulgaria were laid. The monument erected at the site and unveiled in 1981 on the occasion of the 1300th anniversary of the founding of the Bulgarian State is shaped in the form of a UFO.