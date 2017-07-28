Increase in Production of Energy Products in May 2017

Production of energy products in May 2017 compared to April 2017 an increase is reported for the production of:

solid fuels - by 21.0% to 2 846 thousand tonnes;

unleaded motor gasoline - by 1.9% to 160 thousand tonnes;

transport diesel - by 11.3% to 286 thousand tonnes.

At the same time a decrease is reported for the production of electricity by 6.4% to 3 206 GWh. No change for the production of liquefied petroleum gases and natural gas, according to data of the National Statistical Institute (NSI).

In May 2017 compared to the same month of the previous year, an increase is reported for the production of:

solid fuels - by 38.2%;

liquefied petroleum gases - by 37.5%;

unleaded motor gasoline - by 1.3%;

transport diesel - by 9.2%;

natural gas - by 28.6%;

electricity - by 3.6%.

Deliveries of energy products In May 2017 compared to April 2017 an increase is reported for the deliveries of:

solid fuels - by 20.9% to 2 943 thousand tonnes;

unleaded motor gasoline - by 14.6% to 47 thousand tonnes.

A decrease is reported for the deliveries of:

transport diesel - by 16.8% to 154 thousand tonnes;

natural gas - by 15.7% to 220 million m3 ;

electricity - by 8.6% to 2 504 GWh.

No change for the deliveries of liquefied petroleum gases

In May 2017 compared to the same month of the previous year, an increase is reported for the deliveries of:

solid fuels - by 39.0%;

liquefied petroleum gases - by 2.3%;

unleaded motor gasoline - by 6.8%;

electricity - by 3.5%.

At the same time a decrease of 4.3% for the deliveries of natural gas is reported.

No change for the deliveries of transport diesel.