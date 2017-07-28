The members of the Bulgarian Parliament will be on a summer recess until 31 August bases on the rules and procedures of the National Assembly, reported BNR.

They held today their last meeting for this plenary session.

The new plenary session opens on September 1 at 9 AM.

The agenda includes declarations from parliamentary groups, discussion of an inquiry of a group of MPs about projects for the modernization of emergency medical aid and parliamentary control.

Before ringing the bell for the end of the session, National Assembly President Dimitar Glavchev thanked the MPs, the media and the administration of parliament for their work.

However, the last business day for Bulgarian MPs did not go without a scandal.

The parliamentary groups GERB and opposition Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) argued in the last Friday for the Parliament this political season, according to Focus News.



In a declaration of his group, MP Zhelyo Boychev from BSP accused the ruling majority of betraying the voters. He said that after long negotiations, more precisely bargaining, the 44th National Assembly formed a majority which elected the Borisov 3 government, and once again the Bulgarians were betrayed. He mentioned scandalous appointments, lobby bills, a language of hatred, the drawing of dividing lines in society, and breaches in money spending at the National Palace of Culture.



GERB’s parliamentary chief, Tsvetan Tsvetanov, accused the opposition of trying to label the government with the “sausage” scandal while keeping silence on the vote-buying scandal involving a BSP MP. He called on BSP to get more “positive energy” during the summer vacation. He underlined that Prime Minister Boyko Borisov is the “undisputed leader” on the Balkans, who is also able to talk with all European leaders.