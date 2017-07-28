A fire broke out on the roof of the Ministry of Environment and Water in downtown Sofia, the Ministry of Interior announced. After the fast intervention of firefighters, the flames were extinguished, reported bTV.

No injured people in the incident.

The signal is given minutes after 15:00. The flames have covered about 10 sq. m of the roof and undercover space of the Ministry.

According to initial data on the roof of the building has recently been repaired and may could be linked to the accident.