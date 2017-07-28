Brexit Transition Must End by 2022

Chancellor Philip Hammond has said any "transitional deal" in the immediate period after Brexit must end by the time of the next general election, reported BBC.



He said there must be "business as usual, life as normal" for Britons as the UK exits the EU.



"Many things would look similar" the day after Brexit - on 29 March 2019 - as the UK moved gradually towards a new relationship with the EU, he said.



But he added the transition must end by June 2022, before the next election.