Brexit Transition Must End by 2022

World » EU | July 28, 2017, Friday // 16:03| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Brexit Transition Must End by 2022 pixabay.com

Chancellor Philip Hammond has said any "transitional deal" in the immediate period after Brexit must end by the time of the next general election, reported BBC. 

He said there must be "business as usual, life as normal" for Britons as the UK exits the EU.

"Many things would look similar" the day after Brexit - on 29 March 2019 - as the UK moved gradually towards a new relationship with the EU, he said.

But he added the transition must end by June 2022, before the next election.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: EU, UK, Brexit
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria