Hot Water Stops in East Sofia from August 30 to September 11

From August 30 to September 11 TPP "Sofia East" will not work because of the repair of the hot water pipeline, which has been damaged in the winter, announced Sofia Heating Company, quoted by bTV.

Without hot water there will be:

Druzhba 1 and 2, Gara Iskar district, ''Mladost'' 1, 1A, 2, 3, 4, "Darvenitsa", "Musagenica", Vitosha district, "Studentski Grad", ''Iztok'', "Izgrev", "Dianabad", "Lozenets", "Geo Milev", "Yavorov", "Ivan Asen Second", "Poduyane-center", ''Reduta'' "Slatina"; "Tsarigradski kompleks" , Academy of the Ministry of Interior, "T. Kableshkov" University, ''Poligona''.

The repair had to start on August 11, but the date was changed due to a delay in the administrative procedures.