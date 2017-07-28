In Spite of EU Protests, US Senate Slaps New Sanctions on Russia

The U.S. Senate nearly unanimously approved tough sanctions on Russia and sent the legislation to the White House, presenting President Donald Trump with a dilemma as he seeks to improve relations with Moscow, but also ignoring EU protests, writes New Europe.



The European Commission and EU member states fear that the new sanctions may hit European companies that are upgrading pipeline distribution systems in Russia, as well as railway, shipping, mining, and financial companies. Brussels is ready to retaliate in kind “within days” if European companies are targeted.



The legislation also dashes Trump’s hopes for warmer ties with Moscow as his administration is dogged by congressional and special counsel investigations into Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election to sway it in Trump’s favor