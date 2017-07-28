Bulgarian Baby Born on Board of Lufthansa Over Atlantic Ocean

Bulgarian Baby Born on Board of Lufthansa Over Atlantic Ocean

A Bulgarian baby was born on board of Lufthansa aircraft. Little Nikolay was born on a flight from Bogota to Frankfurt high above the clouds and the Atlantic Ocean, the airline has said, according to BGNES.

The mother and baby are feeling well.

‘’When the baby was born, I informed the rest of the passengers via the intercom system. They applauded the baby and were very happy that everything had gone well’’, senior flight attendant, has said.

She was thanked the doctors who have assisted the birth and has wished the family all the best.

The captain decided to make an unplanned stop in Manchester to provide the mother and her newborn child a medical care.At 13:09 local time the plane landed with 192 passengers aboard. Once the medical teams take over the mother and the baby, the unusual flight goes on to Frankfurt and land at 17:28 local time.

 Births on board are very rare. Since 1965, this has the eleventh birth during on a flight operated by Lufthansa.

newborn, child, Lufthansa
