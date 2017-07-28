Activist Anelia Veleva Resigned From the Party of Valery Simeonov

NFSB Party Coordinator in Kostinbrod Anelia Veleva, who was arrested for trafficking of illegal immigrants, left the party. A day after the court released her on suspicion of being part of the scheme, she filed an application to leave her post.

"I believe that I have been a victim of a negative media campaign, simply because of my involvement in the party and because of the participation of NFSB in the government," Veleva writes in the statement announced by the party press office.

Anelia Veleva was accused few days ago for trafficking of iilegal immigrants. She was detained on the ''Trakia'' highway.

She was a candidate for a member of the National Front for Salvation of Bulgaria (NFSB) in 2014. A year later she also ran for mayor of Kostinbrod but was not elected.

The total number of nine Bulgarians and five foreigners were arrested on Saturday. A number of them, including Veleva, have already been charged with illegal trafficking.

The migrants are from Syrian and Iraq. They had to be taken to the Bulgarian-Serbian border.