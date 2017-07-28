Number of Trips of Bulgarian Residents Abroad Increased by 9.5% in July Compared to June 2017

In June 2017, the number of the trips of Bulgarian residents abroad was 618.9 thousand or by 9.5% above the registered in June 2016. In comparison with the same month of the previous year an increase was observed in the total number of the trips of Bulgarians to: Italy - by 30.2%, Spain - by 19.4%, Austria - by 15.3%, Czech Republic - by 14.5%, Romania - by 12.5%, Belgium - by 12.5%, Serbia - by 10.2%, France - by 6.9%, Greece - by 6.7%, the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia - by 6.6%, Germany - by 6.6%, Turkey - by 1.3%, and etc. At the same time decreased the number of the trips of Bulgarians to: Israel - by 7.1%, USA - by 4.1%, Poland - by 1.8%, says the data of the National Statistical Institute (NSI(

The trips with other purposes (as a guest, education and visit the cultural and sport events) in June 2017 composed the greatest share of the total number of trips of Bulgarian residents abroad - 45.5%, followed by the trips with holiday and recreation purpose - 30.6%, and with professional purpose - 23.9%. In comparison with June 2016, an increase was registered in the trips with all observed purposes: with other purposes - by 19.0%, with holiday and recreation purpose - by 3.1%, and with professional purpose - by 2.1%.

According to the report of NSI, in June 2017, the trips with other purposes formed 63.3% of all trips to Serbia and 61.1% to Turkey. The trips with professional purpose to Germany were 44.4%, as these to Italy and Spain with holiday and recreation purpose were 59.8% and 51.0% respectively of all trips of Bulgarian residents to these countries

In June 2017, the number of arrivals of visitors from abroad to Bulgaria was 1 448.6 or by 6.9% more in comparison with June 2016. An increase was registered in the trips with other purposes - by 20.4% and with holiday and recreation purpose - by 5.9%, while those with professional purpose decreased by 17.1%.

The share of visits of ЕU citizens was 60.0% of the total number of foreigners’ visits to Bulgaria in June 2017 or by 4.4% more in comparison with the same month of the previous year. An increase was registered in the visits of the citizens of the Netherlands - by 35.1%, the United Kingdom - by 27.9%, France - by 25.5%, Poland - by 16.0%, Belgium - by 13.7%, Romania - by 2.3%, Germany - by 1.1%, and etc. At the same time decreased the visits from Hungary - 11.5%, Czech Republic - by 2.4%, Greece - by 1.8%.

The visits of foreigners in the group ‘Other European countries’ increased by 10.1%, as the highest growth was observed in the visits of citizens of Ukraine - by 17.8%. The visits with holiday and recreation purpose formed 97.8% of the arrivals from Israel, 95.4% - from Norway and 92.8% - from Russian Federation. The visits with other purposes were 79.8% of all arrivals from Romania and 58.2% from Greece.