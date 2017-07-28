2-Time Olympic Champion Maria Grozdeva Wins a Bronze at the European Shooting Championship in Baku
Two-time Olympic champion Maria Grozdeva won a bronze medal in the 25-meter pistol at the European Shooting Championship, held in Baku (Azerbaijan).
Monika Karsh (Germany) won the gold in the discipline, and the second place was for Claudia Bress from Poland. Our other representative in the finals Antoaneta Boneva finished fourth.
45-year-old Grozdeva is a nine-time European champion. She is a participant in six Olympiads, which have a total of five medals - two titles from Athens 2004 and Sydney 2000, as well as bronze medals from Barcelona 1992, Atlanta 1996 and Athens 2004.
