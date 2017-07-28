Eurostat: More than 14 000 Migrants Left Bulgaria in 2016

The largest number of foreigners were forced to leave the country in 2015 – more than 20 000 migrants.

Eurostat statistics show that in 2014 that number was approximately 12 000, in 2013 – 5 000 and in 2012 – 2 000. Last year 2 170 foreign citizens were not allowed to enter Bulgaria. In the last five years that number fluctuated between 2000-2500 migrants per year.

According to data from the State Agency for Refugees (SAR) 2 084 non-EU citizens have sought refuge in Bulgaria so far in the first six months of 2017. Among those migrants, 1 657 are men and 427 are women.

The largest number of minors up to 13 years old for the first six months of the year arrived from Syria - 163, Afghanistan - 69 and Iraq - 68.

More than 800 migrants were from Afghanistan, 545 were Syrian and 314 were Iraqis. Of the children migrants that are below 13 years of age, the largest number arrived from Syria - 163, Afghanistan - 69 and Iraq - 68, according to the data from SAR.

From migrants who left the EU in 2016, nearly 60% did it voluntarily and 40% were forced to do that, according to Eurostat data.