Turkish Authorities Released One of the Two Bulgarian Women Detained for Terrorism

The authorities released one of the two Bulgarian women detained in the Turkish resort of Didim.

The older woman, whose initials are VP-A, is released.

Protection and the necessary assistance is provided by the Bulgarian authorities. The Istanbul Consulate General, as well as the Embassy in Ankara, have established operational headquarters under the direction of Ambassador Nadezhda Neynsky, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and Deputy Prime Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva are following the development of the issue personally, the text further says.

Yesterday, it became clear that two Bulgarian women and a British citizen were arrested in the Turkish resort Didim on suspicions that they belonged to the People’s Protection Units ( the YPC armed wing of the Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYYD), Son Dakika agency informs.

The Bulgarians were mother and daughter. It became clear during the interrogations that the daughter studied law in the Netherlands and Great Britain and at the end of 2015 acquainted with the British national in the social networks.

The British man confessed that in 2015 he worked as a medic for 3 months in Syria where he completed military training on a training ground of the Kurdish rebels of YPG, but did not take part in any battles.

According to the Haberler.com web site, the two detained women are ethnic Turks.

The Bulgarian Foreign Ministry confirmed that a Bulgarian citizen received a call from our Bulgarian embassy that during their summer break, his wife and daughter were detainedby the Turkish police in Aydin.