French President Emmanuel Macron to Visit Bulgaria

Politics » DIPLOMACY | July 28, 2017, Friday // 12:14| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: French President Emmanuel Macron to Visit Bulgaria facebook

French President Emmanuel Macron will visit Bulgaria on August 25 after the head of state Rumen Radev and Prime Minister Boyko Borisov invited him. This was reported by the press service of the presidency and the cabinet, quoted by bTV.

The topics of the European Union's agenda, the European perspective of the Western Balkan countries, the security of the EU's external borders as well as issues of the bilateral cooperation between Bulgaria and France are expected to be among the highlights during the meetings of the French President in Bulgaria.

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Rumen Radev, Emmanuel Macron, Boyko Borisov, working visit
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria