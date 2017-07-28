French President Emmanuel Macron to Visit Bulgaria
French President Emmanuel Macron will visit Bulgaria on August 25 after the head of state Rumen Radev and Prime Minister Boyko Borisov invited him. This was reported by the press service of the presidency and the cabinet, quoted by bTV.
The topics of the European Union's agenda, the European perspective of the Western Balkan countries, the security of the EU's external borders as well as issues of the bilateral cooperation between Bulgaria and France are expected to be among the highlights during the meetings of the French President in Bulgaria.
