Polish Prosecutors have Called for Questioning Donald Tusk

European Council President Donald Tusk is summoned as a witness in an investigation in Poland. This was reported by his lawyer, quoted by Associated Press.

The investigation is related to the plane crash in 2010 in Smolensk, Russia, which killed the then Polish President Lech Kaczynski and another 95 politicians, public and military.

Lech's twin brother, Jaroslav Kaczynski, heads the ruling party. He blames his longtime enemy Tusk for bearing partial responsibility for the crash and improper conduct of the investigation. Tusk denies. His lawyer said he was going to appear for questioning the following Thursday.

