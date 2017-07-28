Chinese Billionaire Bribed UN Officials
World | July 28, 2017, Friday // 11:14| Views: | Comments: 0
un.org
World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
A Chinese billionaire who wanted to build a UN conference centre in Macao was found guilty of bribery of UN officials by the New York court, the Associated Press reported.
The prosecution brought evidence before the court that 69-year-old Ngo Lap Senn gave hundreds of thousands of dollars bribes to two UN ambassadors between 2010 and 2015 to support his project to build a conference centre where he planned tens of thousands of people would spend money at his hotel and shopping centre. The verdict will be announced later.
- » Turkish Authorities Released One of the Two Bulgarian Women Detained for Terrorism
- » Russia Launches a Fourth-generation Nuclear Submarine
- » Violence Broke Out in and Around Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque
- » Heavy Rainfall Causes Floods, Havoc in Istanbul, Disrupts Transportation
- » British Immigration Minister Says UK Borders Will Close to EU Workers After Brexit
- » Turkish Supreme Election Board Readjusted the Number of Representation of Each Constituency at the Parliament
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)