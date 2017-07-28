Chinese Billionaire Bribed UN Officials

A Chinese billionaire who wanted to build a UN conference centre in Macao was found guilty of bribery of UN officials by the New York court, the Associated Press reported.

The prosecution brought evidence before the court that 69-year-old Ngo Lap Senn gave hundreds of thousands of dollars bribes to two UN ambassadors between 2010 and 2015 to support his project to build a conference centre where he planned tens of thousands of people would spend money at his hotel and shopping centre. The verdict will be announced later.

