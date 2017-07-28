NIMH: Still Rainy in East Bulgaria
The clouds will disperse and decrease today from West to East, so it will be mostly sunny in the western regions.
In Eastern Bulgaria, there will still be rains, though weaker and in fewer places.
The wind will be moderate, sometimes strong from Northwest.
Maximum temperatures will be 24° to 29°, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told FOCUS News Agency.
