Repairs will Block 'Orlov Most' in August

In early August, the repair of the Orlov most will be underway. It will not close, but there will be a narrowing of sections, explained Deputy Transport Mayor Evgeni Krusev. Reported by SEGA.

The entire repair will last between 10 and 14 days and the cost will be about 200 thousand leva. The pavement will be completely replaced and several layers of asphalt will be laid in order for the crossing to withstand heavy traffic.

In August, the repair of the cracks on the "Tsarigradsko shose" floor - between the 4th km and the airport exit will begin, which appeared only two years after the repair of the boulevard. There will be no new asphalt, but will be filled with special paste, and in order not to hinder the movement the repairs will be done at night, Krusev said.

In his words, the cracks appeared because of a chemical reaction at the base of the road, and the material with which it was carried did not withstand temperatures low as minus 25 degrees. Replacement of the asphalt might have to be done around the pedestrian bridge at Sofia Tech Park.