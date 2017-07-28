The Repairs of the Winter Palace of Sport will Cost Nearly BGN 5 Million

Bulgaria: The Repairs of the Winter Palace of Sport will Cost Nearly BGN 5 Million wikimedia

The estimated value of the renovation of the Winter Palace of Sport in the capital is BGN 4 million excluding VAT (4.8 million with VAT). The state company Akademika 2011 EAD, which manages the facility, is expected to announce a public deal for the selection of a contractor. Reports SEGA. 

The repair itself will begin in September, as Sport Minister Krasen Kralev announced on June 21, during a session in the Parliamentary Committee on Children, Youth and Sports. The schedule is coordinated with the Skating Federation, which is the main user of the facility in the Student City. The main and the training hall of the palace will be renovated and energy-efficient measures will be included.

The palace repair saga began in 2014, under the Plamen Oresharski government. The then sports minister Mariana Georgieva launched a public tender for BGN 50 mln, which provoked many criticisms and doubts about inflated prices. Georgieva's heir, the ministry official Evgenia Radanova, stopped her, and Kralev himself, in her first term of office, won the lawsuits for the complete suspension of the proceedings. Eventually, in 2016, the money for the repair was redirected to the construction of Arena Burgas.

