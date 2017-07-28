Russia Launches a Fourth-generation Nuclear Submarine

On July 28th in Sederodvinsk will be the launch ceremony of the fourth-generation Ulyanovsk nuclear submarine, agencies said,cited by Mediapool.

This multipurpose submarine is the seventh and last of the Yassen series, designed by the St. Petersburg Maritime Engineering Bureau of Malachite and built in Sevmash, writes Rossiyskaja Gazeta. Only the main submarine of the series - К-560 "Северодвинск" has just been transferred to the Russian Navy. The next one, Kazan, came out of the factory in March 2017 and was dropped by water. Now it is being tested. Today, Ulyanovsk will officially join them. This symbolic ceremony has a deep practical significance for suppliers of equipment, systems and armaments. The four other Yassen - Novosibirsk, Krasnoyarsk, Arhangelsk and Perm submarines are in a different degree of readiness.