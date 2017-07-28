2 Bulgarian Women Arrested in Turkey Due to Terrorist Threat

Two Bulgarian women and a British citizen were arrested in the Turkish resort Didim on suspicions that they belonged to the People’s Protection Units ( the YPC armed wing of the Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYYD), Son Dakika agency informs.

The Bulgarians were mother and daughter. It became clear during the interrogations that the daughter studied law in the Netherlands and Great Britain and at the end of 2015 acquainted with the British national in the social networks.

The British man confessed that in 2015 he worked as a medic for 3 months in Syria where he completed military training on a training ground of the Kurdish rebels of YPG, but did not take part in any battles.

According to the Haberler.com web site, the two detained women are ethnic Turks.

The Bulgarian Foreign Ministry confirmed that a Bulgarian citizen received a call from our Bulgarian embassy that during their summer break, his wife and daughter were detained by the Turkish police in Aydin, according to NOVATV.

The Bulgarian Embassy in Turkey was informed by a member of the Anti-terrorism department with the General Directorate of Security in Aydin that investigative actions have been held and it is still not clear yet whether charges will be pressed against the detained Bulgarians, or they will be released.