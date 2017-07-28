Botev Plovdiv did not Win but Still Dreams of Big Breakthrough in Europe
The team of Botev (Plovdiv) continues to dream! The players of Nikolay Kirov finished 0:0 against Maritimo in the first game of the third round of the Europa League. The Canaries played a good game, but the luck and the defending by the guests from Portugal prevented the "yellow-black" from achieving significant tournament success. Reports Sportal.
The Cup Winner of Bulgaria also demonstrated open and offensive football. This time, however, Botev met an extremely disciplined team in defence, who certainly fulfilled their goal and left Burgas with a dry net.
