Botev Plovdiv did not Win but Still Dreams of Big Breakthrough in Europe

Sports | July 28, 2017, Friday // 10:20| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Botev Plovdiv did not Win but Still Dreams of Big Breakthrough in Europe botevplovdiv.bg

The team of Botev (Plovdiv) continues to dream! The players of Nikolay Kirov finished 0:0 against Maritimo in the first game of the third round of the Europa League. The Canaries played a good game, but the luck and the defending by the guests from Portugal prevented the "yellow-black" from achieving significant tournament success. Reports Sportal.

The Cup Winner of Bulgaria also demonstrated open and offensive football. This time, however, Botev met an extremely disciplined team in defence, who certainly fulfilled their goal and left Burgas with a dry net.

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: football, Europa League, Botev Plovdiv
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria