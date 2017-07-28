As from today until August 6th, Varna will host the largest open-air bookstore in Bulgaria. More than 60 Bulgarian Publishers will present thousands of book titles in the space of Hotel Cherno More next to the Festival and Congress centers, each day from 10.00 to 22.00, accompanied by a rich cultural program, reported BGNES.

Alley of the Book is a unique format that has established itself in the last years as the largest book travel exhibition in Bulgaria, beginning in 2010 in Varna and every year the exhibition confirms its position as a favorite cultural event in the city.

Access to all events in the cultural program of the Alley of the Book is free.