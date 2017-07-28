Barcelona Train Crash, 48 Injured
Business | July 28, 2017, Friday // 10:14| Views: | Comments: 0
pixabay.com
Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
At least 48 people have been injured, five of them seriously, after a train crashed at a station in the Spanish city of Barcelona, officials say, quoted by BBC.
At least 48 people have been injured, five of them seriously, after a train crashed at a station in the Spanish city of Barcelona, officials say, quoted by BBC.
The incident happened during the morning rush hour at the Francia station, in the city centre.
Reports said the train did not brake when entering the station, hitting the buffers at the platform.
Images on social media showed the front end crumpled and the casing partially torn off.
At least 18 people had been taken to hospital, Barcelona's emergency officials said on Twitter.
- » Eurostat: More than 14 000 Migrants Left Bulgaria in 2016
- » 2 Bulgarian Women Arrested in Turkey Due to Terrorist Threat
- » Prof. Kamen Plochev is the New Director of the National Health Insurance Fund
- » EC Gives Permission to Bulgaria For Deliveries of Russian Gas to Balkan Gas Hub
- » Man Urges Others To Learn CPR After Road Accident
- » Combat Machines From the Bulgarian and U.S. Armies Were on Display in Sofia Today
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)