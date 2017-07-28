Prof. Kamen Plochev is the New Director of the National Health Insurance Fund

Business | July 28, 2017, Friday // 10:09| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Prof. Kamen Plochev is the New Director of the National Health Insurance Fund National Health Insurance Fund

The National Assembly elected unanimously Prof. Dr. Kamen Plochev as the director of the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF), reported BGNES.

Prof. Plachev was the only candidate for the post. The MPs chose him as Head of the Fund with 205 votes for, no "against", only one MP abstained.

Plochev takes the place of Dr Glinka Komitov, who resigned from office in late June. Plochev's nomination was filed on behalf of GERB and United Patriots.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: National Health Insurance Fund, GERB, United Patriots
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria