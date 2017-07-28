Prof. Kamen Plochev is the New Director of the National Health Insurance Fund
National Health Insurance Fund
The National Assembly elected unanimously Prof. Dr. Kamen Plochev as the director of the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF), reported BGNES.
Prof. Plachev was the only candidate for the post. The MPs chose him as Head of the Fund with 205 votes for, no "against", only one MP abstained.
Plochev takes the place of Dr Glinka Komitov, who resigned from office in late June. Plochev's nomination was filed on behalf of GERB and United Patriots.
