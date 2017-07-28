EC Gives Permission to Bulgaria For Deliveries of Russian Gas to Balkan Gas Hub
Bulgaria has received permission from the European Commission for the supplies of Russian gas to the Balkan gas distribution center, the Ministry of Interior announced, quoted by BNR.
In a letter signed by EU Commissioner for Climate Action and Energy Miguel Arias Cañete, Brussels says it supports the development of the gas hub and recalls that this country needs to improve its energy infrastructure, including the gas connections with Greece and Serbia.
On July 19th, Bulgarian Prime Minister Borisov announced he had requested permission from Brussels for a link to the Turkish Stream, through which Russian gas would be delivered directly to Bulgaria.
The letter received in the Ministry of Energy does not mention the specific project.
- » Chinese Industry's Profit Rose 19.1 Percent Annually
- » CEZ Distribution to Make Huge Investment in Blagoevgrad Region in 2017
- » British Art Trade is the Second Biggest in the World
- » Road Junction 'Plodovitovo' is Now Open
- » CEZ Distribution Bulgaria to Invest EUR 765,000 in Grid Upgrades in July
- » Important Talks on Energy Matters were Held in Sofia