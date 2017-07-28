Heavy Rainfall Causes Floods, Havoc in Istanbul, Disrupts Transportation

Heavy rainfall hit Istanbul Thursday, flooding streets causing disruption to public transport, canceling flights and leaving people stranded while trying to get back to their homes during the evening rush hour, writes Daily Sabah.



Images shared on social media and Turkish television showed huge hailstones battering the streets of Turkey's most populated city and cars submerged in the torrential downpour.



Flights at Istanbul Atatürk International Airport were canceled and metro services were suspended, officials said.



A large crane overturned at the Haydarpaşa Port, starting an explosion and a subsequent fire that was later brought under control.

The city's tram service between the Bağcılar suburb to Kabataş on the banks of the Bosporus was also suspended.



Authorities also closed down the Eurasia Tunnel, which connects Istanbul's Asian and European sides under the Bosporus strait, as a precaution.



An old cemetery wall adjacent to a busy street collapsed in Kurtuluş neighborhood of Şişli district, wounding at least two people.