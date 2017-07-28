Protest Аgainst the Construction of the Sea Garden in Obzor Continue

July 28, 2017, Friday
The protest against the construction of the Sea Garden in Obzor continues.

"Everything that is possible and permissible by law will be applied to protect the park," said Dobrinka Tudjarova, participant in the organization of the protest.

The reason for the protest is that the investor wants to build a 6-storey hotel. A part of the beach is also sold.

The initiative committee, formed on the case, warns that it will close the main road linking Varna and Burgas. Citizens will also give brochures to people so that as many as possible citizens of city of Obzor  can get to know the issue.

