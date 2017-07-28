Bus with Russsian Tourists Engulfed in Flames on the Road

Bulgaria: Bus with Russsian Tourists Engulfed in Flames on the Road btv

Bus with Russian tourists engulfed in flames on the road Chernomorets - Burgas, announced from the press center of the Ministry of Interior, quoted by bTV.

The signal is received at 7:20 am this morning. Luckily there were no injuries.

Before the flames appeared, the driver felt a strong smell of burning wires.

Fire and police teams were sent to the place of incident.

The children traveled to Burgas Airport. Another transport is organized to bring them to the airport.

The bus is completely burnt. However, the road Chernomoretz - Burgas is not closed.

flames, bus, Chernomorets-Burgas
