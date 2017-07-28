Bus with Russsian Tourists Engulfed in Flames on the Road
btv
Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bus with Russian tourists engulfed in flames on the road Chernomorets - Burgas, announced from the press center of the Ministry of Interior, quoted by bTV.
The signal is received at 7:20 am this morning. Luckily there were no injuries.
Before the flames appeared, the driver felt a strong smell of burning wires.
Fire and police teams were sent to the place of incident.
The children traveled to Burgas Airport. Another transport is organized to bring them to the airport.
The bus is completely burnt. However, the road Chernomoretz - Burgas is not closed.
- » 2 Dead After German Army Helicopter Crashes in Mali on UN Mission
- » Four Died in a Plane Crash in the United States
- » A German Military Helicopter Crashed in Mali
- » One Killed and Seven People Injured in an Incident at a Fair in Ohio
- » Ministry of Foreign Affairs: No Injured Bulgarian Citizens in the Bus Crash in Hungary
- » Road Accident Involving Bulgarian Bus in Hungary
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)