Azerbaijan, Bulgaria to Sign Agreement on Social Security

Azerbaijan, Bulgaria to Sign Agreement on Social Security

Azerbaijan and Bulgaria will sign an agreement on social security, according to News.az.

The document will regulate the right to receive pensions and unemployment benefits for citizens of Azerbaijan and Bulgaria who work or worked in one of the two countries.

The issues of cooperation in the sphere of social policy and the agreement’s signing were discussed by Azerbaijani Ambassador to Bulgaria Nargiz Gurbanova and Bulgaria’s Minister of Labor and Social Policy Biser Petkov.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed opportunities for expanding contacts between the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy of Bulgaria and the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population of Azerbaijan by holding regular bilateral meetings of experts on issues of mutual interest.

The parties also discussed the cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria in the field of labor migration.

