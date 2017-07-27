Man Urges Others To Learn CPR After Road Accident

A local man from Paulton, England, has uploaded an emotional video after he attempted to resuscitate a motorcyclist after a road traffic accident in Somerset. The man, along with others, attempted to resuscitate the biker for an hour and a half before they had to stop. “Stopping CPR was the hardest thing I’ve ever done.” Richard Howman states in his video.

He pleads with others to learn CPR too, as he was on the way to a wedding when it happened, proving that you never know when you might be faced with a similar situation. Although CPR doesn’t always work, as it didn’t in this instant, it is still better to walk away knowing you did everything you possibly could, Richard ends.

He pleads for each and every one of us to go out and learn CPR, or any basic life support in general because we need to look after each other. Whether you have already been taught CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) or you’ve only ever seen it done on Holby City, it is a valuable skill that we should all know. It doesn’t matter if you’re a nurse, a teacher or a delivery driver, knowing CPR should not just be part of a job description; it could happen anytime and anywhere. Anybody can learn how to do CPR, there are no minimum requirements and it is certainly not rocket science. Read on for more information on what CPR is and why it is so important we should regularly update our knowledge.

Why Is CPR So Important

Many cardiac arrests, which mainly occur in adults, happen at home rather than in a hospital setting. This is the same for respiratory arrests, which usually occur in children. This could happen to our own loved ones or a stranger, and the likelihood of there being a medically trained person around every time this happens is minimal. Therefore, we have an obligation for ourselves and for others to know how to help if this situation occurs, or at least until the professionals can get to the scene.

If it was your loved one having a cardiac arrest, you would want to be able to do everything within your power to save them, and this should be the same whether it is a loved one or a stranger. Remember that stranger is somebody else’s loved one. Starting CPR as soon as the individual stops breathing can stop permanent brain damage, as well as keeping them alive.

Within four minutes, if no oxygen is getting to the brain, permanent brain damage can kick in. Although you may not be able to bring the person back to consciousness, giving them that oxygen can be the difference between them having permanent brain damage or not. Around 8-10 minutes, if no oxygen is being pumped around the body, the organs will start to fail and death can occur.

If you find anyone not breathing, the best thing you can do is start CPR as fast as possible, as the sooner they are getting oxygen in and around their body, the less damage will occur to their brain and organs.

What To Do Before Commencing CPR

Before commencing CPR it is extremely important that you assess the area around the casualty and the casualty themselves. Check the area for dangers - broken glass, faulty electrics, even pets may attack you if they think you’re harming their owner. Remember, you don’t know why this person has stopped breathing and if you injure yourself, you are no use to them or anyone else and you have increased the number of casualties. No matter what, you must look after yourself.

Once the area is safe to approach, assess the casualty. Check for responsiveness, tap their shoulder (not too firm as they may have unseen injuries) and ask “Are you okay? Can you hear me?”. If they respond, even if it makes no sense or it is just a murmur, you must not start CPR as this means they are still breathing themselves. If no response is heard, then check for signs of breathing. Put your ear against their mouth and look down at their chest. You should be able to feel their breath on your ear or hear any breathing sounds and see their chest rising and falling. Check this for no longer than 10 seconds. Remember, CPR should be started as soon as possible, as time is of the essence if a casualty is not breathing.

If somebody is with you, get them to call an ambulance. I not, you must do this yourself before starting CPR. This is crucial as there is no use commencing CPR if nobody is coming; however much you want to start CPR and help the casualty, you must get that ambulance on its way first.

If you are in a public place, see if there is a PAD (public access defibrillator) and get that to the casualty. A defibrillator will talk to you when you switch it on, telling you exactly where to put the pads and how to use the machine and when to do CPR. Whether you have done CPR before or not at all, a defibrillator will help remind you when and how to do CPR, as being in that stressful environment you can forget everything, even your own name. If a PAD isn’t available don’t worry.

How To Carry Out CPR

The person should be laid on their back to commence CPR, then you can kneel over them, keeping your knees at their neck and shoulders. Keeping your arm straight, place the heel of one hand in the middle of the chest (between the nipples). Keeping both arms straight now, so you are leaning over the patient, put the heel of your other hand on top of the first hand and interlace your fingers. Having your arms straight so that you are leaning over the casualty with your shoulders aligned with your hands means that you are putting your body weight into your compressions and therefore you won’t get as tired as fast.

You may now begin compressions as hard as possible - do not be afraid of bruising or breaking a bone. Unfortunately, this is likely to occur, but the important thing is to keep the casualty alive at this point. You should be giving at least 100 compressions a minute, ensuring that the chest rises fully between each compression. Two rescue breaths can be given after every 30 chest compressions, or if preferred, carry on with the hands-only CPR.

Giving CPR to children and even pets varies slightly. The National CPR Foundation has a variety of CPR and basic life support advice and training courses where you can earn a valid certification that will last two years.

As you can see, learning CPR could be one of the most important things you ever learn and could be the difference between life and death, literally. Learning and carrying out CPR can sound like a daunting thought. Hopefully, you may never have to use your training, but if it happens, would you rather know how to help or stand there without an idea? See if your workplace holds CPR training events, as many do, and even local fire stations hold CPR training for a small price. You can even gain certification online. Nothing can truly prepare you for the real thing, but if you have the knowledge behind you, you know you have done the best you can.